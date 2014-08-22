Cam’ron Ice Bucket Challenge Is Very Different [VIDEO]

The flash and pizzazz of Harlem and Cam’ron are synonymous. Considering that, it’s no surprise that the rapper would have an entirely different take on the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge.

While participants around the world are clamoring around the positive cause, which is aimed at raising awareness and funds for the neurodegenerative disease, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

“This is my #IceBucketChallenge #NewGame #LETSplay lolol GM,” Cam captioned his photo. Upon pressing play, viewers immediately see the New Yorker’s diamond chains, watches, and more. With the help of his bucket hat, he participates in his own ice bucket challenge.

Watch the clip below.

—

Photo: Instagram