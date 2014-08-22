Maino ft. Mack Wilds – “All About You” [VIDEO]

Maino returns and this time he bears goods in the form of a visual for “All About You,” featuring Mack Wilds.

The cut is inspired by Tupac Shakur’s fan-favorite posse cut, “All Bout U,” and the clip follows suit. No matter where the New Yorkers go, they always seem to stumble across the same women. Peep how their story plays out in the official video for “All About You” below. For more from Maino, check out his King of Brooklyn EP.

—

Photo: Revolt TV