CLOSE
HomeVideo

Maino ft. Mack Wilds – “All About You” [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

Maino returns and this time he bears goods in the form of a visual for “All About You,” featuring Mack Wilds.

The cut is inspired by Tupac Shakur’s fan-favorite posse cut, “All Bout U,” and the clip follows suit. No matter where the New Yorkers go, they always seem to stumble across the same women. Peep how their story plays out in the official video for “All About You” below. For more from Maino, check out his King of Brooklyn EP.

Photo: Revolt TV

Mack Wilds

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
GQ's 2018 All-Stars Celebration - Arrivals
Pras Of The Fugees Says Feds Targeting Him In Money Laundering Scheme Because He’s Black
12.12.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close