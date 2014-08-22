Big Sean Gives Away Thousands Of Backpacks To Detroit Students [Photos]

If you dig past the rhymes about living the lavish life and stuntin’ to the fullest, you’ll realize that Big Sean is one of the most humble rappers in the game. This side of the G.O.O.D. Music rapper was on display yesterday (August 21) when he gave aways backpacks to schoolchildren in his native Detroit.

Sean and his mother, Myra Anderson, president of the Sean Anderson Foundation, donated the backpacks two a pair of Detroit public schools as part of their 2nd annual Back to School Giveback.

“I grew up in this city, just like all of you,” Sean reportedly told the students. “We have something special about us that no one else has: We were built tough. We’re strong. We’re resilient, and we can overcome anything. So when you grow up to achieve your dream careers, and begin to travel around the world, proudly represent Detroit.”

The “Clique” rapper also linked up with an Office Depot, and the Office Depot Foundation, to donate 3,500 backpacks loaded with school supplies to Detroit Public Schools and local nonprofit organizations.

How dope is that?

Check out photos from the day’s philanthropy in the following pages.

—

Photos: Zeno Jones

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30Next page »