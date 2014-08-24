Eminem and Rihanna Take ALS Ice Bucket Challenge In Detroit [VIDEO]

Eminem isn’t one to wimp out on a challenge. Dr. Dre called out Em last week, Slim Shady met the challenge and brought along Rihanna for an ice water bath, too.

Billboard has the cold hard facts:

Eminem chose the duo’s Saturday night show at Comerica Park in his home town of Detroit — the sixth and final date of their tour — to answer Dr. Dre’s ALS Ice Bucket Challenge. As the MC and Rihanna were walking off the stage at the end of the show, Eminem’s hype man Denaun “Mr.” Porter stopped them and reminded his boss of Dre’s challenge, which Eminem had said previously accepted via Twitter. He then sat in a chair on stage while Rihanna doused him with ice-cold water.

As he shook himself off, Eminem quickly issued his own challenges — first to Porter, with Eminem doing the honors himself, then to Rihanna, who asked the sold-out crowd of around 45,000, “Detroit, what you think? Should I do it? I’m from the islands; I don’t do this ice shit! This ice shit doesn’t work for me.” Nevertheless, Rihanna took the plunge as Eminem’s band played Vanilla Ice’s “Ice Ice Baby” in the background. Eminem also called out “Berzerk” producer Rick Rubin for an Ice Bucket Challenge.