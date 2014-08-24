Childish Gambino – “Candler Road” [LISTEN]

Besides some precise trolling and saying Twitter activism is wack, Childish Gambino has been mostly touring since dropping Because The Internet late last year. The rapper also known as actor Donald Glover drops a new track called “Candler Road.”

Gam rocks a trap like flow at the start of the song before switching things up on its latter half. The polarizing MC also has an EP project with Chance The Rapper in the works.

Until then, listen to “Candler Road” below.

—

Photo: Instagram