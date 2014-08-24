CLOSE
Home > Childish Gambino

Childish Gambino – “Candler Road” [LISTEN]

Leave a comment

Besides some precise trolling and saying Twitter activism is wack, Childish Gambino has been mostly touring since dropping Because The Internet late last year. The rapper also known as actor Donald Glover drops a new track called “Candler Road.”

Gam rocks a trap like flow at the start of the song before switching things up on its latter half. The polarizing MC also has an EP project with Chance The Rapper in the works.

Until then, listen to “Candler Road” below.

Photo: Instagram

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close