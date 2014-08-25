Lil Bibby ft. Wiz Khalifa & Juicy J – “For The Low Pt. 2” [LISTEN]

A lot was changed since Lil Bibby released his 2013 track “For The Low.” For starters, he now has friends in high places, which worked in his favor the aforementioned cut’s sequel.

Bibby receives guest verses from Wiz Khalifa and Juicy J this time around, though the song’s concept still revolves around street matters. “For The Low Pt. 2” appears on the Chicago newcomer’s upcoming Free Crack 2 mixtape, due to release on Friday (August 29). Press play to hear it below.

—

Photo: Instagram