Starlito ft. Kevin Gates & Juicy J – “Ballin'” [LISTEN]

Starlito makes his craft seem so effortless, it’s probably a good explanation why there continues to be an infinite amount of struggle rappers who enter the game annually. Sometimes swag can’t be learned or practiced and if there is one thing you’ll learn from the Tennessee rapper’s music, it’s going to be nothing less than 100 proof.

On his latest, greatest, record, Mr. 615 grabs reigining XXL Freshman Kevin Gates and the trippiest individual in the game: Juicy J for some “Ballin’.”

The record is exactly what it sounds like; an elbow-raising banger tailor-made for the top of spots where the only dress code is confidence.

Luckily for diehard fans, there is more where this comes as Lito is piecing together his upcoming album Black Sheep Don’t Grin.

Get into the spirit early by pushing play on the Soundcloud link. That Juicy J should do more features, eh?

Photo: Instagram/Starlito