Exclusive: Curren$y Speaks On Ferguson’s Unrest [PHOTOS]

Alongside Big Sean, Curren$y recently performed live at Brooklyn’s The 1896, a private show put together by the good folks of Coors Light and Complex. Before taking on a crowd of New York heads, the NOLA rapper discussed with Hip-Hop Wired his thoughts on Ferguson’s unrest.

Using Hurricane Katrina as an example, he empathized with the citizens of Missouri. “Sometimes, we gotta destroy in order to rebuild,” he said quite frankly. “It has to fall all the way apart, before it could come back together.”

Curren$y is currently on tour, for more information on concert stops, visit HERE. The Stoned Immaculate in stores now.

