Jay Z and Beyoncé Curve Solange At MTV VMAs

Jay Z and Beyoncé made sure there were no hitches in their united front at Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards. Apparently, part of that entailed making sure Bey’s sister Solange stayed clear of the Hip-Hop power couple.

Blue Ivy’s parents passed on any VMA after parties to kick it in their L.A. crib. After Beyoncé’s heralded performance and a family moment on stage, a certain auntie was not in the cipher.

Reports Page Six:

Page Six exclusively reported the couple are crashing at Gwyneth Paltrow’s house between tour dates. Their effort to seem together included keeping out Solange Knowles, who got into the infamous elevator fight with Jay following the Met Ball. Sources told us Solange wasn’t allowed “anywhere near Jay and Bey” during the show and was seated in a different section.

Billionaires who were embarrassed in an elevator can do that sort of thing.

—

Photo: Getty Images