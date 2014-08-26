Childish Gambino To Voice Disney’s Ultimate Spider-Man [VIDEO]

Donald Glover is finally getting his wish of playing Spider-Man.

After years of campaigning to don the web-slinger’s superhero costume, Disney XD offers the rapper–known to you as Childish Gambino–a compromise as Miles Morales (a.k.a. the Black Spider-Man) for the upcoming series, Marvel’s Ultimate Spider-Man: Web Warriors.

Via Marvelous News:

The new season begins with Spider-Man accepting an invitation to become an Avenger. Alongside Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Hawkeye, Black Widow and Falcon, everyone’s favorite web-head gets one step closer to becoming the Ultimate Spider-Man!

Presented in a multi-episode story format, “Marvel’s Ultimate Spider-Man: Web Warriors” not only pairs Spidey with the Avengers, but introduces new heroes and villains from the Marvel Universe such as Agent Venom, Amadeus Cho, Cloak & Dagger, and Ka-Zar. Additionally, for the first time in animation history, Miles Morales who is being voiced by Community actor Donald Glover teams up with Spider-Man for a new adventure and he’s not the only Spidey that Peter Parker will encounter in this action-packed season.

“Fans of Marvel Universe will be thrilled with the new season of ‘Ultimate Spider-Man: Web Warriors,'” said Marc Buhaj, Senior Vice President, Programming and General Manager, Disney XD. “In this third installment of the popular series, a new multi-episode story arc structure is fused with Marvel’s trademark epic storytelling, providing our audience with great adventure, relatability and humor in the most enjoyable Spider-Man season yet.”

“We’re telling the biggest stories in Marvel animation through our new season of ‘Marvel’s Ultimate Spider-Man: Web Warriors,'” said Jeph Loeb, Marvel’s Head of Television. “First Spidey joins the Avengers and then travels to places never before seen in Marvel Animation. More importantly, we’re excited about introducing a new group of Marvel characters to fans and families.”

The action of “Marvel’s Ultimate Spider-Man: Web Warriors” continues with a robust consumer products program that focuses on Spider-Man, Iron Spider, Agent Venom and many other characters comprised of the New Warriors team who will make their debut in the series later this year.