The video treatment for “Booty” has yet to fully debut, but that hasn’t stopped Jennifer Lopez from dropping a remix to her Diplo-produced single.

Jenny From the Block enlists the talents of Aussie rapper Iggy Azalea for the official remake of the bouncy tune. Her new LP, AKA, which features “I Luh Ya Papi” and “First Love,” is in stores now.

Spin the track below and peep the jaw-dropping cover.

Photo: Instagram