7 Things We Learned From G-Unit’s Angie Martinez Interview [VIDEO]

G-Unit visited Power 105.1’s headquarters to chop it up with Angie Martinez and the result was pretty entertaining interview.

The “new starting five”–50 Cent, Lloyd Banks, Tony Yayo, Young Buck, and Kidd Kidd–were all present and engaged during the half hour-long discussion. Topics ranged from 50 Cent’s reasoning for challenging Floyd Mayweather to read to the clique’s new EP, The Beauty Of Independence, and more.

Hit the jump to read seven things that we learned from G-Unit’s convo with Martinez. Leave your thoughts in the comments.

[Spotted at HHNM]

—

Photo: Power 105.1

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »