Exclusive: Charlamagne Talks Leaking The Floyd Mayweather Audio [VIDEO]

By now, it’s likely that you have wrapped your head around an opinion regarding Floyd Mayweather’s apparent lack of ability to read fluidly.

Hip-Hop Wired was at the 2014 MTV VMA’s and caught up with the culprit behind the audio leak: The Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne tha God.

“Everybody heard 50 Cent saying Floyd can’t read and you heard Nelly saying [he] only had a 6th grade education…so I was wondering what the hell they were talking about it,” the Power 105 main attraction explains. “So then one of my producers was like, ‘We have audio of Floyd reading,’ I heard it and was like, ‘Oh, we gotta let the listeners hear this.'”

The move damn near broke the Internet with a heavy dose of ridicule being hurled Floyd Mayweather’s way. Charlamagne didn’t claim to be Shang Tsung–he actually has a soul and heart–but still knows he had a job to do. In regards to Money Mayweather’s response of posting a couple of multi-millionaire checks, the disc jock reveals he that’s exactly what he expected of the controversial prize-fighter.

Watch the full video interview above as Charlamagne goes into detail at the blowback

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired