From L.A. Leakers’ upcoming mixtape comes a new track from Problem and Childish Gambino called “Dollaz & Sense.”

This release is a far departure from the duo’s work on Bino’s “3005.” In fact, this smooth tune isn’t a original song, as the rappers elected to reunite on DJ Quik’s classic record of the same title.

Stream Problem and Gambino’s cut below.

Photo: Instagram