Beyoncé’s Dad Says Jay Z-Solange Fight Was A Publicity Stunt [VIDEO]

Considering that Beyoncé hasn’t kept close ties with her father Mathew Knowles since she fired him, we should take his ramblings with a grain of salt.

Via Billboard:

A chatty Knowles stopped by Houston’s Roula and Ryan Show [104.1 KRBE] to talk about his daughters’ tabloid-filled summer. When the hosts brought up the infamous elevator incident, Knowles implied it was just for publicity. “[They needed something to] ignite that tour. It’s called a Jedi mind trick. A Jedi mind trick fools you a lot of the time. [Snaps fingers] All I know is everyone is talking about it. Ticket sales went up, Solange’s album sales went up 200 percent…”

Apart from claiming that the musical pair staged the infamous sibling brawl, Knowles alleges that Destiny’s Child is reuniting for an upcoming tour.

We don’t have to say it, but we will: don’t hold your breath.

See the full interview below. Do you think Knowles is telling the truth? Everyone really is still talking about it, and On The Run really is raking in $4,000,000 per show. Let us know what you think in the comments.

Photo: Instagram