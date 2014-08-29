Khalil – A Long Story Short Mixtape [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Very few new artists possess a polished and mature aura directly out the gate. California crooner Khalil has getting groomed extensively behind the scenes and he’s a naturally gifted R&B prodigy. And his official debut offering to the music world, A Long Story Short is a lively kaleidoscope of sound that becomes an instant keeper for all who encounter it.

No hyperbole. Each record from the DJ Mustard-produced “Time For Bed” to the sizzling opener “Band$ Up” display excellence the art of assembling a project together, bit by bit. Khalil is actually the protégé of Justin Bieber (who appears twice on the LP under the pseudonym “Bizzle”) and if the teacher isn’t the current master, it will be that way soon enough.

Birdman, Tory Lanez and Mike Dean round out the other notable features. The tape is sweet, succinct and in many ways, unfinished, but for the sake of comparison, think the focus of a So Far Gone in terms of expecting the unexpected.

Stream and download A Long Story Short below.

Photo: Instagram/Ashley Urban