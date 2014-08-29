Beyoncé Pens Blue Ivy A Poem, Stars In CR Fashion Book [Photos]

For the latest issue of CR Fashion Book, legendary stylist and editor Carine Roitfeld placed Beyoncé on the cover of Issue 5, marking their first-ever collaboration.

“The Greatest Living Entertainer” is clad in everything from Comme des Garçons to Prada to Saint Laurent to Givenchy. Apart from the extraordinary images which lend example to why the “Empress of Pop” is indeed a fashion icon, there’s a poem co-written by Queen B that refers to her 2-year-old kid Blue Ivy as her “biggest muse.” The poem sheds light on her “deep bond with young children” how she’s “tuned to spirits” and “the emotions of others.”

Issue 5 is also where North West’s first solo fashion editorial can be found.

Hit the flip to experience the majesty. You can find the poem at the end.

Photos: Pierre Debusschere

