Lil Bibby & DJ Drama – Free Crack 2 Mixtape [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

What a difference a year can make. In that amount of time, Lil Bibby went from a rising Chicago rapper to an XXL Freshman, who’s undoubtedly one of the game’s better rookies.

Today, the young wordsmith returns with his highly anticipated Free Crack 2 mixtape. The follow-up to his 2013 debut dons 18 records, including three bonus cuts. A year wiser with the connects to match, Bibby called on some heavy hitters this time around. Guests include T.I., Jadakiss, Wiz Khalifa, Juicy J, Kevin Gates, Lil Herb, and more.

Lend an ear to Bibby’s Free Crack 2 project, which fans can stream and download below. Leave your thoughts in the comments.

Photo: YouTube