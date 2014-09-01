Day 2: Budweiser Made In America Los Angeles Crowns Kanye West [Photos]

When you factor in the talent pool from Day 1 of Budweiser’s Made In America Los Angeles lineup, the likelihood of topping it would seem to be insurmountable.

Kanye West flew in from Philly to make damn sure that didn’t happen.

The megastar rapper donned not one but two Maison Martin Margiela masks for his performance, which spliced classics from his early discography but was heavy on the Yeezus side (including two renditions of “Blood on the Leaves”).

Among the 50,000+ spectators taking in the show, Kanye had two very famous faces in Jay Z and Beyoncé enjoying the scenery.

Elsewhere, Hip-Hop was represented in full thanks to Nipsey Hussle, Chance the Rapper, Cypress Hill and SZA (alongside Ab-Soul) during their part to entertain the masses.

Scroll through the gallery below to see all the highlights from the perfomances.

—

Photos: Getty Images/Anheuser-Busch

