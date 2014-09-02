CLOSE
50 Cent Buys 2-Year-Old Son A Luxury Car [PHOTOS]

50 Cent teaches his son how to stunt on his second birthday. The adorable, mean-muggin’ tot was gifted with a toy Mercedes-Benz as lavish as the kind adults drive.

A proud father, Fiddy took to Instagram and shared fun-filled photos of his son “Lil 50’s” luxury car-themed birthday bash. The Queens rapper later added the video below of his youngest son flexing in the parking lot.

Photos: Instagram

