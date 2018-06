Flying Lotus is dropping a new album, which most importantly for this post features a collaboration with Kendrick Lamar called “Never Catch Me.”

The Power 106’s LA Leakers liberated the track the features K. Dot kicking a frantic flow over a breezy but drum stacked instrumental from Flying Lotus.

Flying Lotus’ new album, You’re Dead!, is out October 7. Give “Never Catch Me” a spin below.

—

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for Anheuser-Busch