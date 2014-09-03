Chance The Rapper To Headline “Verge Campus Tour,” Releases New Song [LISTEN]

Chance The Rapper fans have had over a year to explore every nook and crevice of his dynamic Acid Rap mixtape. The Chicago native has yet to release another full length project since, but he leaves hope for the future by offering up a new material like a new cut called “Tap Dance.”

The track technically belongs to Octave Minds, a combination of producers Boys Noize and singer/songwriter Chilly Gonzales, who collaborated with Chance and The Social Experiment. The end result is a track that’s both lyrically dexterous and sonically lush, due to stacked live instrumentation.

Fans may see Chance perform this cut sooner than later, as he’s set to embark on the “Verge Campus Tour” this fall. He’ll be joined by Sweater Beats and Young & Sick, as well as Travi$ Scott at selected shows.

Stream “Tap Dance” below, which is also where you can find the tour dates.

[via HHNM]

9/26/14 Pomona, CA @ Cal Poly Pomona (Closed Show) + &

10/1/14 Boulder, CO @ Colorado University: Boulder / &

10/4/14 St. Louis, MO @ St. Louis University + %^

10/5/14 Dallas, TX @ Southern Methodist University (Closed Show)

10/8/14 Ypsilanti, MI @ Eastern Michigan University +^

10/9/14 Indiana, PA @Indiana University of Pennsylvania

10/10/14 New Brunswick, NJ @ Private College Show + %

10/11/14 Saratoga Springs, NY @ Private College Show

10/13/14 Lexington, KY @ University of Kentucky

10/14/14 Blacksburg, VA @ Virginia Tech

10/16/14 Bethlehem, Pennsylvania @ Lehigh University

10/17/14 Waterville, ME @ Colby College

10/18/14 Kutztown, PA @ University of Kutztown

10/19/14 Kingston, RI @ University of Rhode Island

10/22/14 Charlotte, NC @ University of North Carolina: Charlotte

10/23/14 Kent, OH @ Kent State University

10/25/14 Lewisburg, PA @ Bucknell University *

10/26/14 Morgantown, WV @ West Virginia University

* with Jason Derulo

+ special guests to be announced soon

/ with Kygo

% without Young & Sick

& without Sweater Beats

^ with Travis Scott

—

Photo: Instagram