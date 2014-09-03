Chance The Rapper To Headline “Verge Campus Tour,” Releases New Song [LISTEN]

Chance The Rapper fans have had over a year to explore every nook and crevice of his dynamic Acid Rap mixtape. The Chicago native has yet to release another full length project since, but he leaves hope for the future by offering up a new material like a new cut called “Tap Dance.”
The track technically belongs to Octave Minds, a combination of producers Boys Noize and singer/songwriter Chilly Gonzales, who collaborated with Chance and The Social Experiment. The end result is a track that’s both lyrically dexterous and sonically lush, due to stacked live instrumentation.
Fans may see Chance perform this cut sooner than later, as he’s set to embark on the “Verge Campus Tour” this fall. He’ll be joined by Sweater Beats and Young & Sick, as well as Travi$ Scott at selected shows.
Stream “Tap Dance” below, which is also where you can find the tour dates.
9/26/14 Pomona, CA @ Cal Poly Pomona (Closed Show) + &
10/1/14 Boulder, CO @ Colorado University: Boulder / &
10/4/14 St. Louis, MO @ St. Louis University + %^
10/5/14 Dallas, TX @ Southern Methodist University (Closed Show)
10/8/14 Ypsilanti, MI @ Eastern Michigan University +^
10/9/14 Indiana, PA @Indiana University of Pennsylvania
10/10/14 New Brunswick, NJ @ Private College Show + %
10/11/14 Saratoga Springs, NY @ Private College Show
10/13/14 Lexington, KY @ University of Kentucky
10/14/14 Blacksburg, VA @ Virginia Tech
10/16/14 Bethlehem, Pennsylvania @ Lehigh University
10/17/14 Waterville, ME @ Colby College
10/18/14 Kutztown, PA @ University of Kutztown
10/19/14 Kingston, RI @ University of Rhode Island
10/22/14 Charlotte, NC @ University of North Carolina: Charlotte
10/23/14 Kent, OH @ Kent State University
10/25/14 Lewisburg, PA @ Bucknell University *
10/26/14 Morgantown, WV @ West Virginia University
* with Jason Derulo
+ special guests to be announced soon
/ with Kygo
% without Young & Sick
& without Sweater Beats
^ with Travis Scott
