Jay Z & Rihanna Will Star In NFL “Thursday Night Football” Intro

“Thursday Night Football” commences Thursday night (September 4), as the Seattle Seahawks go against the Green Bay Packers. And what better way to kick off the 2014 NFL season than with a rousing performance of “Run This Town” by Jay Z and Rihanna, alongside actor Don Cheadle?

“This open combines one of music’s biggest stars with one of the most dynamic actors in Hollywood,” said CBS Sports creative director Pete Radovich, who directed and produced the theme, via the NFL. “The energy that both talents provide gives the opening to every Thursday night the big-game, primetime feel it deserves. It is a dream scenario for any director.”

Make sure to tune in tonight at 8:30 p.m. EST.

Photo: WENN