Jeezy Brings Out Future, Bobby Shmurda & Remy Ma In NYC [VIDEO]

Jeezy made it snow in New York City last night (September 3), where he held his Seen It All album release concert at Stage 48.

While performing classic tracks as well as new records from his new LP, the Snowman made sure he came with surprises in tow. The live rendition of “Soul Survivor” was assisted by Akon and Future showed face to perform his chorus on “No Tears” and “Move That Dope.” Jeezy also brought out Bobby Shmurda to perform “Hot Ni**a” and Remy Ma to put on for her hometown crowd with a medley of hits.

See footage of Jeezy’s show below and on the following pages.

[via Real Talk NY]

—

Photo: YouTube

1 2 3Next page »