Ja Rule Gets MTV Reality Show Called Follow The Rules [VIDEO]

Ja Rule is sticking his toe into the reality show waters. MTV has announced a docu-series called Follow The Rules that follows the family life of the Grammy-nominated Queens rapper.

The half-hour series follows Rule and his family that includes his wife Aisha, his two sons, Jeffery Jr. and Jordan, and daughter, Brittney. Also living in the crib are his mother and mother-in-law, so this should be interesting.

“I am truly honored and excited to be partnering with MTV and 51 Minds to bring you my new show ‘Follow the Rules,’” said Ja Rule via a press statement. “Family tradition will never be the same b*tch… Lmao!!! #FollowtheRules #MTV #51Minds #Maven #Visionary #flavorunit #Myfamilyiscrazy #Butweloveeachother #F*ckyocouch”

Some of the show’s producers include Queen Latifah, Irv Gotti and Ja Rule himself. Watch a clip of Follow The Rules below.

Watching Ja Rule try to check his daughters "boyfriend" is hilarious.

Photo: MTV