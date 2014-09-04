Drake Tops 2014 BET Hip-Hop Awards Nominees

The 2014 BET Hip-Hop Awards will grace Atlanta in the coming weeks. Before then, the official list of nominees has been publicized.
Coming off of a stellar year, Drake tops all nominees with eight nods, including the pinnacle nominations Album of the Year, Lyricist of the Year and MVP of the Year. In a close second are Jay Z, Pharrell and Future, each of whom have six nods.
Snoop Dogg will host the awards for a second consecutive year. The BET Hip-Hop Awards invades Boisfeuillet Jones Atlanta Civic Center on September 2o, but will not air until October 14 at 8 PM.
Best Hip Hop Video
Drake – “Worst Behavior”
Future f/ Pharrell, Pusha T & Casino – “Move That Doh”
Iggy Azalea f/ Charli XCX – “Fancy”
J. Cole f/ TLC – “Crooked Smile”
Nicki Minaj – “Pills N Potions”
Wiz Khalifa – “We Dem Boyz”
Best Collabo, Duo or Group
Eminem f/ Rihanna – “The Monster”
Future f/ Pharrell, Pusha T & Casino – “Move That Doh”
JAY Z f/ Justin Timberlake – “Holy Grail”
ScHoolboy Q f/ BJ The Chicago Kid – “Studio”
YG f/ Jeezy & Rich Homie Quan – “My Hitta”
Best Live Performer
Drake
JAY Z
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar
T.I.
Lyricist of the Year
Drake
Eminem
J. Cole
JAY Z
Kendrick Lamar
Nicki Minaj
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Chris Robinson
Director X
Dre Films
Hype Williams
DJ of the Year
DJ Drama
DJ Envy
DJ Khaled
DJ Mustard
DJ Scream
Producer of the Year
DJ Mustard
Drumma Boy
Hit-Boy
Mike WiLL Made It
Pharrell
Timbaland
MVP of the Year
DJ Mustard
Drake
Future
JAY Z
Nicki Minaj
Track of the Year
“Cut Her Off” (Remix) – Produced by Will-A-Fool (K Camp f/ Lil Boosie, YG & Too $hort)
“Move That Doh” – Produced by Mike WiLL Made It (Future f/ Pharrell, Pusha T & Casino)
“My Hitta” – Produced by DJ Mustard (YG f/ Jeezy & Rich Homie Quan)
“Studio” – Produced by Swiff D (ScHoolboy Q f/ BJ The Chicago Kid)
“Worst Behavior” – Produced by DJ Dahi (Drake)
Album of the Year
Drake – “Nothing Was The Same”
Eminem – “The Marshall Mathers LP 2”
Future – “Honest”
Rick Ross – “Mastermind”
ScHoolboy Q – “Oxymoron”
Yo Gotti – “I Am”
Who Blew Up Award
Iggy Azalea
Migos
Rich Homie Quan
ScHoolboy Q
YG
Young Thug
Hustler of the Year
Dr. Dre
Drake
JAY Z
Rick Ross
T.I.
Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip Hop Style)
A$AP Rocky
JAY Z
Kanye West
Nicki Minaj
Young Thug
Best Hip Hop Online Site
AllHipHop.com
Complex.com
HotNewHipHop.com
NecoleBitchie.com
RapRadar.com
WorldStarHipHop.com
Best Club Banger
Future f/ Pharrell, Pusha T & Casino – “Move That Doh” (Produced by Mike WiLL Made It)
K Camp f/ Lil Boosie, YG & Too $hort – “Cut Her Off” (Remix) (Produced by Will-A-Fool)
Migos – “Fight Night” (Produced by Stack Boy Twaun)
Wiz Khalifa – “We Dem Boyz” (Produced by Detail)
YG f/ Jeezy & Rich Homie Quan – “My Hitta” (Produced by DJ Mustard)
Young Thug – “Stoner” (Produced by Dun Deal)
Best Mixtape
Action Bronson – “Blue Chips 2”
Fabolous – “The Soul Tape 3”
Migos – “No Label 2”
Rich Homie Quan – “I Promise I Will Never Stop Going In”
Wiz Khalifa – “28 Grams”
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
B.o.B – “Paranoid” (Ty Dolla $ign f/ B.o.B)
B.o.B – “Up Down” (Do This All Day) (T-Pain f/ B.o.B)
Drake – “Who Do You Love” (YG f/ Drake)
Kendrick Lamar – “Control” (Big Sean f/ Kendrick Lamar & Jay Electronica)
Pharrell – “Move That Doh” (Future f/ Pharrell, Pusha T & Casino)
Impact Track
Common f/ Vince Staples – “Kingdom”
Lecrae – “Nuthin”
Lupe Fiasco – “Mission”
The Roots f/ Patty Cash – “Never”
Talib Kweli f/ Abby Dobson – “State of Grace”
People’s Champ Award
Drake – “Worst Behavior”
Future f/ Pharrell, Pusha T & Casino – “Move That Doh”
Iggy Azalea f/ Charli XCX – “Fancy”
Wiz Khalifa – “We Dem Boyz”
YG f/ Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill & Rich Homie Quan – “My Hitta” (Remix)
