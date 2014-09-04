Drake Tops 2014 BET Hip-Hop Awards Nominees

The 2014 BET Hip-Hop Awards will grace Atlanta in the coming weeks. Before then, the official list of nominees has been publicized.

Coming off of a stellar year, Drake tops all nominees with eight nods, including the pinnacle nominations Album of the Year, Lyricist of the Year and MVP of the Year. In a close second are Jay Z, Pharrell and Future, each of whom have six nods.

Snoop Dogg will host the awards for a second consecutive year. The BET Hip-Hop Awards invades Boisfeuillet Jones Atlanta Civic Center on September 2o, but will not air until October 14 at 8 PM.

[Spotted at Miss Info]

Best Hip Hop Video

Drake – “Worst Behavior”

Future f/ Pharrell, Pusha T & Casino – “Move That Doh”

Iggy Azalea f/ Charli XCX – “Fancy”

J. Cole f/ TLC – “Crooked Smile”

Nicki Minaj – “Pills N Potions”

Wiz Khalifa – “We Dem Boyz”

Best Collabo, Duo or Group

Eminem f/ Rihanna – “The Monster”

Future f/ Pharrell, Pusha T & Casino – “Move That Doh”

JAY Z f/ Justin Timberlake – “Holy Grail”

ScHoolboy Q f/ BJ The Chicago Kid – “Studio”

YG f/ Jeezy & Rich Homie Quan – “My Hitta”

Best Live Performer

Drake

JAY Z

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar

T.I.

Lyricist of the Year

Drake

Eminem

J. Cole

JAY Z

Kendrick Lamar

Nicki Minaj

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Chris Robinson

Director X

Dre Films

Hype Williams

DJ of the Year

DJ Drama

DJ Envy

DJ Khaled

DJ Mustard

DJ Scream

Producer of the Year

DJ Mustard

Drumma Boy

Hit-Boy

Mike WiLL Made It

Pharrell

Timbaland

MVP of the Year

DJ Mustard

Drake

Future

JAY Z

Nicki Minaj

Track of the Year

“Cut Her Off” (Remix) – Produced by Will-A-Fool (K Camp f/ Lil Boosie, YG & Too $hort)

“Move That Doh” – Produced by Mike WiLL Made It (Future f/ Pharrell, Pusha T & Casino)

“My Hitta” – Produced by DJ Mustard (YG f/ Jeezy & Rich Homie Quan)

“Studio” – Produced by Swiff D (ScHoolboy Q f/ BJ The Chicago Kid)

“Worst Behavior” – Produced by DJ Dahi (Drake)

Album of the Year

Drake – “Nothing Was The Same”

Eminem – “The Marshall Mathers LP 2”

Future – “Honest”

Rick Ross – “Mastermind”

ScHoolboy Q – “Oxymoron”

Yo Gotti – “I Am”

Who Blew Up Award

Iggy Azalea

Migos

Rich Homie Quan

ScHoolboy Q

YG

Young Thug

Hustler of the Year

Dr. Dre

Drake

JAY Z

Rick Ross

T.I.

Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip Hop Style)

A$AP Rocky

JAY Z

Kanye West

Nicki Minaj

Young Thug

Best Hip Hop Online Site

AllHipHop.com

Complex.com

HotNewHipHop.com

NecoleBitchie.com

RapRadar.com

WorldStarHipHop.com

Best Club Banger

Future f/ Pharrell, Pusha T & Casino – “Move That Doh” (Produced by Mike WiLL Made It)

K Camp f/ Lil Boosie, YG & Too $hort – “Cut Her Off” (Remix) (Produced by Will-A-Fool)

Migos – “Fight Night” (Produced by Stack Boy Twaun)

Wiz Khalifa – “We Dem Boyz” (Produced by Detail)

YG f/ Jeezy & Rich Homie Quan – “My Hitta” (Produced by DJ Mustard)

Young Thug – “Stoner” (Produced by Dun Deal)

Best Mixtape

Action Bronson – “Blue Chips 2”

Fabolous – “The Soul Tape 3”

Migos – “No Label 2”

Rich Homie Quan – “I Promise I Will Never Stop Going In”

Wiz Khalifa – “28 Grams”

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

B.o.B – “Paranoid” (Ty Dolla $ign f/ B.o.B)

B.o.B – “Up Down” (Do This All Day) (T-Pain f/ B.o.B)

Drake – “Who Do You Love” (YG f/ Drake)

Kendrick Lamar – “Control” (Big Sean f/ Kendrick Lamar & Jay Electronica)

Pharrell – “Move That Doh” (Future f/ Pharrell, Pusha T & Casino)

Impact Track

Common f/ Vince Staples – “Kingdom”

Lecrae – “Nuthin”

Lupe Fiasco – “Mission”

The Roots f/ Patty Cash – “Never”

Talib Kweli f/ Abby Dobson – “State of Grace”

People’s Champ Award

Drake – “Worst Behavior”

Future f/ Pharrell, Pusha T & Casino – “Move That Doh”

Iggy Azalea f/ Charli XCX – “Fancy”

Wiz Khalifa – “We Dem Boyz”

YG f/ Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill & Rich Homie Quan – “My Hitta” (Remix)

