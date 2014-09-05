Chris Brown Lands On The Cover Of Billboard

Despite what we may have made up in our minds about Chris Brown, the only thing he’s trying to do now is move past his mistakes. Billboard‘s latest cover story gives us the details.

On moving past his troubles:

“I realize that what I do for a living opens my life to public scrutiny and that I have a responsibility to everyone because of that exposure,” Brown tells Billboard. “I can say that I am only human and I have made mistakes. I can say that I try to live my life in the most true, honest way that I can. I am not perfect, no one is. No one is harder on me than me. No one can please everyone. No one can live in the past and expect to grow. I have been moving forward and hope that I am not defined by just a few moments in my life but all of the moments that will make up my life.”

