Bobby Shmurda ft. Fabolous, Jadakiss, Chris Brown, Busta Rhymes, Rowdy Rebel & Yo Gotti – “Hot Ni**a (Remix)” [LISTEN]

One way to know when a track is truly hot is for other rappers to incessantly remix it. Using that rubric, Brooklyn’s Bobby Shmurda arrived with force via his viral smash “Hot Ni**a,” which finally received an official remix today.

It becomes a party wherever the energetic track is played, and that should continue due to the added cast of his GS9 brethren Rowdy Rebel, as well as popular artists Fabolous, Jadakiss, Chris Brown, Busta Rhymes, and Yo Gotti.

Hear Shmurda and company rhyme over the Jahlil Beats-produced “Hot Ni**a” below. Let us know if the remix is better than the original in the comments.

—

Photo: Instagram