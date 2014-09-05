Eminem’s “Rap God” Entered Into Guinness Book Of World Records

The Guinness Book of World Records have taken notice to one of the best songs of last year and it has given Eminem with yet another notch on his belt.

“Rap God” was the third single released from the double platinum-selling The Marshall Mathers LP 2 and the excessive wordplay wasn’t recited in vain. According to Billboard, the song was placed into the Hall of Fame for having the most words in a hit single. The six-minute, four-second long track features 1,560 words and continued to soar in popularity thanks to the music video, which parodied 80s character Max Headroom.

In the hit department, the record debuted at #1 on both the Rap and Digital Songs charts and also reached #7 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was certified platinum by the RIAA on its own merit in March of this year.

Slim Shady wasn’t the only famous musician to hit the Guinness Book radar this week. Miley Cyrus is now the “Most searched-for Pop Star on the Internet,” Metallica became the first band to perform all seven continents and Katy Perry has amassed a whopping 56.5 million Twitter followers.

Photo: VEVO