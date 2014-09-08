Drake Unveils “Drake Vs. Lil Wayne” Tour-Inspired Air Jordan 3s [PHOTO]

With the “Drake vs. Lil Wayne” tour on its tail end, Drake revealed the latest addition to his growing catalog of exclusive Air Jordan sneakers.

The OVO rapper appears to have an affinity for the Air Jordan 3 silhouette, a sneaker with a considerable amount of history behind it. Following the “OVO” edition collab, Drake showed off a pair of colorways inspired by the aforementioned tour.

Both kicks are rather simple, as one dons an all black up and the other features an icy white upper. The colors seen on the shoe’s tongue, inner lining, and shoestrings is an ode to video game publisher, Capcom, who played a major part in the YMCMB duo’s latest string of shows.

