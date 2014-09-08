Chance The Rapper & J. Cole Premiere “Thotty” [VIDEO]

Chance The Rapper previewed a bouncy record rumored to be titled “Thotty” a few months back, but cut it short just as a guest rapper’s vocals began to chirp. J. Cole, the suspected co-pilot, confirmed his affiliation with the record, as he called out the rising Chicago wordsmith to perform it at the Spark in the Park 2014 music festival at the University of Illinois.

Chance brought his usual energy to his hometown crowd, while Cole spit the parts of his verse that he remembered. The footage of the duo’s performance is pretty choppy, but the silver lining is that a CDQ version of the track has to release sooner than later.

It’s unclear if the record belongs to Chance or Cole. Get the gist of what it sounds like via the clip below.

[Spotted at HHNM]

Photo: YouTube