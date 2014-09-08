Alicia Keys – “We Are Here” [VIDEO]

The “Empire State of Mind” singer took to Facebook and debuted a fresh visual from her newly-released “We Are Here” track.

“As I prepare to give birth to a new child, I can’t help and think about the world I’m bringing my baby into,” she captioned. “No matter where we come from, when we see the state of the world today, we can all feel the growing frustration and desire to make a difference. And we all have a voice – we just need to know how to make it heard.”

Keys is captured on a rooftop, playing her piano and sporting again her signature braids. Backdropped by her native New York City, the mom-to-be croons out a powerful song about current global and political issues, including violence in Chicago, Gaza, the prison industrial complex, race, AIDS, Ebola and much more.

Can’t say the tune doesn’t knock. We like what we hear. Spin it for yourself, below.

Photo: Alicia Keys