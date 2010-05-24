Lil’ Chuckee Has A Few Words For Kat Stacks…Keep Young Money’s Name Out Your Mouth [Video]

Lil’ Wayne protégé and Young Money rapper Lil’ Chukee sat down with VladTV.com to discuss his opinion on the whole Kat Stacks situation.

According to Chuckee, Kat Stacks “went about it the wrong way” if she wanted to be famous with Young Money.

“I don’t like the way she’s doing it because that’s my big brothers and if you want to get fame off Young Money, do it the right way because you’re really doing it the wrong way,” Chuckee said about Stacks.

Peep the video and more of what Chuckee has to say about Kat Stacks:

“And you think you’re putting yourself out there as famous but you’re really putting yourself outt there as you know what. She’s not getting nowhere with it. She’s gonna stay right there — she’s not really getting nowhere and I don’t really like the way she did it. I don’t even know the lady, well, I can’t really call her lady because of the way she acts, but I don’t really know her and she can’t really say nothing about me.”

Lil Chuckee also discussed the last time that he saw Lil’ Wayne before he turned himself in to start his one year bid.

“We went bowling,” Chuckee said. “We really tried to have fun in between the times he was working; we knew he was going in so we just tried to have a ball.”

Peep the full interview below: