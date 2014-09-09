Childish Gambino Discusses Blackness, Freestyles On Hot 97 [VIDEO]

It’s not so odd that Childish Gambino polarizes Hip-Hop traditionalist. But his appeal partially lies in his ability to embrace all that comes with his role in music culture, which was most apparent during his recent interview with Hot 97’s Peter Rosenberg.

“We live in a time right now when it’s not ok to say the truth and then learn that you were wrong later,” said Bino, mentioning just how fickle people can be. Fickleness is a consistent theme throughout the entire conversation, as the Because The Internet explains his position on Ferguson, which he notoriously tweeted about, his upcoming project stnmtn/kauai (the first half is a Gangsta Grillz tape and the second isan EP), and more.

Gambino also freestyled over HS87’s “Grindin’ My Whole Life.” Peep his rhyme and reason below.

Photo: YouTube