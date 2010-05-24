Joe Budden & Esther Baxter Play Kick Ball [Video]

Slaughterhouse emcee Joe Budden was caught taking it back to middle school when he and his crew decided to play a game of kick ball in the park.

Joe, who was there with his rumored new girlfriend Esther Baxter, was showing everyone on the field that he not only runs the game but also the kick ball field.

In addition to playing kickball, Joe Budden also dropped his “Unthinkable” freestyle which has received rave reviews, now if we could just get the album to drop, we would be back in business.

Peep the video: