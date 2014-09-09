CeeLo Green Dropped From Yet Another Music Festival

CeeLo Green’s losing streak continues as another one of his scheduled concerts have abandoned the music star.

Alabama’s Mobile Bayfest announced today that they no longer want anything to do with Green as his inflammatory tweets about rape continue to draw ire.

MSN reports that the music festival’s CEO Bobby Bostwick still plans to host the show on October 4 but Green will be absent due to a “conflict with the beliefs and conscience of the music festival.”

Exactly one week ago, CeeLo tweeted “When someone brakes on a home there is broken glass where is your plausible proof that anyone was raped. If someone is passed out they’re not even WITH you consciously! so WITH Implies consent. People who have really been raped REMEMBER!!!,” in response to a plea he copped over an alleged drug/rape case. The blowback was fierce and is apparently still ongoing.

The singer/rapper was slated to perform at a United States Navy show on September 20 but the tweets put a swift end to that gig. TBS also cancelled his Goodie Mob reality show but the network pledges that it was solely on a ratings basis.

Photo: WENN