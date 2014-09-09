10 Kanye West Guest Verses Worth Revisiting [LISTEN]

It’s easy for music from yesteryear to slip listeners’ minds in a climate where countless tracks drop per day. That’s why it’s sometimes best to set your iPods to shuffle and let the good times roll.

In doing so, a few forgotten tracks featuring Kanye West graced my ear for the first time in years. The only logical step was to revisit a gang of the Grammy Award winner’s guest appearances, some of which get lost in a shuffle of tracks filled with star-studded collaborations, especially in recent years.

Following a nostalgic West verse that appears on a track from Theophilus London’s upcoming LP previewed today, this list of solid groove is the best way to go. Hit the jump to listen.

—

Photo: Shannon McCollum / WENN

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »