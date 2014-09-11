CLOSE
Lil Kim ft. Jadakiss – “Real Sick” [VIDEO]

Lil Kim is gearing up to release her Hard Core mixtape, due to release later today (September 11) at 9:11 pm. With hours to go before the Queen Bee invades headphones, she delivers a cut called “Real Sick,” featuring Jadakiss, to whet appetites.

The track samples The Notorious B.I.G.’s vocals from “Victory.” Kim and ‘Kiss trade verses over production with a jiggy bounce that easily inspire listeners to breakout into a spontaneous two-step. Stream “Real Sick” below.

Photo: WENN.com

