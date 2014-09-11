Again? Chris Brown’s Entourage Hurl Bottles At Club

Chris Brown keeps trying to convince the world he’s a changed man, but actions speak louder than words. And the latest gossip says Breezy is still being a bad boy.

DListed Reports:

Chris Brown’s entourage (which sounds like a douchier version of Entourage, as if that’s even possible) was involved in a bottle-throwing fight at a club in the Meatpacking District early this morning that send one man to the hospital after he took a flying piece of glass to the eye. Police are still investigating what happened, but no one has been arrested yet. It’s also unclear as to what Chris Brown’s involvement was in the fight.

But according to something the crooner tweeted, he and his entire camp are innocent and had nothing to do with the alleged brawl in New York City.

Could Brown be telling the truth, or is he completely full of sh*t? Sound off in the comments.

