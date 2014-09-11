Joell Ortiz – House Slippers Album Stream [LISTEN]

Bars are promised any time Joell Ortiz steps in the booth. After three years worth of one-off releases and appearances on Slaughterhouse tracks, the Brooklyn wordsmith is readying a new solo album called House Slippers, which he’s currently streaming guilt-free.

It’s fitting that Ortiz opens the project with an explanation of what’s been going on in his life. The veteran wordsmith digs even deeper throughout the remaining records on the 12-song body of work. Illmind and The Heatmakerz flexed their muscle on the production tip. Ortiz also called on Slaughterhouse’s Joe Budden, Royce Da 5’9” and Crooked I, as well as B.o.B and Maino for guest verses.

Stream House Slippers below. Pre-order via iTunes.

