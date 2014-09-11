Iggy Azalea Turned Down Millions For a Sex Tape? [VIDEO]

Making a living from being an entertainer is never guaranteed, so it’s always great to have a proper retirement pension.

Vivid Entertainment–the company that help make Kim Kardashian and Tila Tequila household names–offered Iggy Azalea a chance to cash in a past XXX fling with an ex-boyfriend.

Taking the Jill Scott route, the “Fancy” rapper is claiming it’s not her.

Via TMZ:

Iggy Azalea allegedly recorded a sex tape that could make her millions upon millions — according to a Hollywood porn boss, but Iggy tells TMZ she can’t cash in on the vid … because it’s NOT her! Vivid honcho Steven Hirsch tells us he has seen some footage which he says appears to be Iggy with an ex-boyfriend — and from the little he’s seen … he’s sure it could easily top Kim Kardashian’s legendary sex tape in sales. Hirsch says he’s already reached out to the 24-year-old “Booty” rapper to open negotiations on what could be a multi-million dollar deal — but the problem is Iggy’s camp says Hirsch’s eyes are playing tricks on him. They tell us the I-G-G-Y is not the chick on vid doing the dirty … and they’re ready to sue over the alleged footage. Of course, without Iggy signing off on it … the vid can’t be legally released. It also means she won’t collect years and years of mailbox money … like Ray J still does.

Iggy’s current relationship with Los Angeles Laker Nick “Swaggy P” Young appears to be the type that would produce such damning evidence, but there have yet to be any such report. Yet.

