Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Does Exist, Don’t Expect To Ever See It

At first, Iggy Azalea said that it was not her on a sex tape being shopped to a porn company. Now, the “Fancy” rapper is saying it is her on the tape, but she was underage, and that would make its release kind of illegal.

Azalea’s lawyers changed their tune and told TMZ that the tape is being shopped by a “spurned business suitor,” and that would be her ex-boyfriend. Her legal team insists that any such footage was shot without her consent and that if it is indeed her, she was less than 18-years-old at the time.

The Australia native basically confirmed all of this, via Twitter.

“Anyone who releases or attempts to make profit off someone else’s intimate moments against their will is a sex offender,” she tweeted yesterday (Sept. 11). “[And] it honestly makes me sick to see the media encourage any other attitude towards those sorts of people, we should want to protect our women.”

Unless Vivid, the company which allegedly offer her millions to release the tape, wants to be sued into bankruptcy, there is no way the illicit footage can be released without Iggy Azalea’s permission. Kanye West and Chad Ochocinco are a few examples of celebs who put the kabosh on becoming inadvertent porn stars.

Check out Azalea's full Twitter commentary on the following pages.

