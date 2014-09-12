French Montana ft. Chinx – “Don’t Panic (Remix)” [LISTEN]

French Montana’s “Don’t Panic” has been marinating for only a month, but that didn’t stop the rapper from returning with an official remix featuring Chinx.

The bouncy, DJ Mustard-produced sonics remain in tact, as well as the Bronx native’s verses. That leaves the Coke Boys rapper to add some flair to cut’s early moments with some catchy bars.

Hear the “Don’t Panic (Remix)” below, and peep the video for the original, starring Montana and his estranged girlfriend Khloe Kardashian, here while you’re at it.

Photo: Instagram