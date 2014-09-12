Iggy Azalea’s Alleged Sex Tape Partner Says She Was Legal

If the plot for the Iggy Azalea sex tape fiasco wasn’t thick enough, a fairly known rapper out of Houston has just given it an oatmeal-like consistency.

After initially denying that she had made of video of her dirty deeds, the “Fancy” rapper all but copped to the fact that she had made a home porno but wasn’t over the age of 18 at the time.

TMZ has linked with the man who tossed Iggy in the tape and he’s saying that everything down was within the limits of the law.

Iggy Azalea’s alleged partner in a sex tape says the video is absolutely real, and Iggy was absolutely NOT underage when it went down. Houston rapper Hefe Wine is confirming he’s the one in the video being shopped to Vivid Entertainment. TMZ broke the story … Iggy’s camp says she never consented to the video being shot and she might have been under 18 at the time. But Hefe says he didn’t even meet Iggy until her 18th birthday. He adds, Iggy is “100% fully aware” of the fact they shot the sex tape. He denies sending the sex clip to Vivid, saying his computer was stolen a couple months ago — but also makes it clear he’s interested in cutting a deal for the video to be released. He shouldn’t hold his breath — Iggy would have to sign off too, and that seems very unlikely right now. The rapper claims he’s still tight with Iggy — and to prove it … he says he’s about to put out a new single featuring her.

The ‘ol my-device-was-stolen-so-I-have-no-idea-how-the-media-got-ahold-of-my-sex-tape trick, eh?

Mimi Faust can sympathize.

Watch the video for “It Ain’t Trickin'” with Iggy Azalea on the next page.

Photo: Instagram/Wine-O

