Big Sean Drops 4 Brand New Songs [LISTEN]

Big Sean is starting his time as a Roc Nation artist with a bang. The “Clique” rapper just dropped four brand new songs.

The new tracks the Detroit MC let loose are “4th Quarter,” produced by Key Wane, “I Don’t F*ck With You,” produced by DJ Mustard and Kanye West (with additional production by DJ Dahi), “Jit / Juke,” produced by Nate Fox, Da Internz and L & F) and “Paradise,” produced by MikeWillMadeIt.

Last night, it was revealed that still G.O.O.D. Music affiliated rapper has signed a management deal with Roc Nation. Today (Sept. 9) in NYC, Big Sean hit the KITH store for a special meet and greet with fans and to celebrate the release of the adidas Originals Metro Attitude sneaker that he designed.

Yep, Big Sean is at work on his third proper album. Get a listen to all the tracks below on the flip. Let us know which you think is best in the comments.

—

Photo: Mike Carson/press handout

