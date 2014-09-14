Jay Z Hints Beyonce Is Pregnant

Blue Ivy may have a sibling on the way. During the On The Run tour’s Paris visit, Jay Z hinted that Beyoncé is pregnant.

Reports the New York Daily News:

Beyoncé fans were in a tizzy Saturday after Jay Z switched up some lyrics during the duo’s Paris concert — hinting that they’re expecting. Social media went bonkers when a clip emerged of the Friday night show that captured Jay Z changing the line “I replace it with another one” to “pregnant with another one” in the song “Beach is Better.”

Of course, this is all speculation since neither of the couple’s reps have confirmed, or denied.

Those Carters sure are crafty.

—

Photo: WENN.com