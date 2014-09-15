Red Cafe ft. Fabolous – “Pretty Gang” [VIDEO]

Calling all pretty girls from the hood, Red Cafe and Fabolous have concocted an anthem for the likes of you.

Even if the song doesn’t see heavy rotation, we’re sure its telegenic charm will help keep it relevant. Feast your eyes on the tantalizing “Pretty Gang” visual featuring a bevy of curvy vixens, plus one standout flexible mama who can pirouette like a motherf*cker.

Enjoy. Hit ‘play’ below.

—

Photo: MTV