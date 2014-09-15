Childish Gambino – “Sober” [LISTEN]

Childish Gambino lets the groove get in via, “Sober,” the first leak from his upcoming STN MTN/KAUAI project.

One half a Gangsta Grillz, one half an EP, this cut comes from the KAUAI side of the release. Here, Bino croons to the sounds of a lush instrumental coated with poppy piano keys and guitar riffs. The track takes a grittier turn during the bridge, but it’s mostly a smooth listen.

If this cut is any indication of what the jack of all trades has cooked up, fan can rest assured that their fall season will have a proper soundtrack. Stream Gambino’s “Sober” below.

—

Photo: IconicPix/WENN.com