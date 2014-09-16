Chris Brown – X Album Stream [LISTEN]

Two years worth of ups and downs have finally culminated into Chris Brown’s long-awaited album, X, which fans can stream guilt-free.

The singer-songwriter and dancer provides a lengthy listen, featuring 17 tracks (21 if you’re listening to the deluxe edition), including Brown’s mega-hit “Loyal,” as well as his Usher and Rick Ross-assisted follow-up single “New Flame.” Other noteworthy features include R. Kelly, Brandy, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, Akon, Trey Songz, Jhené Aiko, and more.

Stream X below. Purchase it via iTunes.

Photo: Instagram