Childish Gambino Talks Drake Comparisons, Performs “Sober” For 1st Time [VIDEO]

Childish Gambino performed his new song, “Sober,” for the first time live at The GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles last night (September 15).

Along with the performance, the intimate setting also served as a locale for an interview with Hot 97’s Peter Rosenberg. The two, who recently conversed during Bino’s appearance on Real Late with Peter Rosenberg, discussed a bevy of topics–Drake being one of them.

Per Hip-Hop DX, who were in the building:

“I don’t want people to think that I hate Drake,” Gambino said in response to a questioned posed by a fan in the audience. “I don’t hate Drake at all. I really like Drake, if not for no other reason than he makes me better. He really does. I had to fight that all the time. I knew when I was doing Childish Gambino from the beginning, like, ‘They’re not gonna let me do this. They already have a rapper, singer, actor guy who’s Black.’ That’s really what it was. ‘If he was White, it would be different.’ They’d be like, ‘They’re not the same.’ It’s very specific. I don’t dislike Drake. I think he’s a really good writer and rapper. Right now I definitely feel I’m better than him, only because I’m working harder than him right now. If he came in and was like, ‘Let’s rap.’ I’d be like, ‘Oh, I’m gonna kill you.’ [Laughs] But, right now. Maybe he’s got something up his sleeve.”

Gambino clearly has no qualms about mentioning Drake’s name (as he’s done it before), but all of his comments seem to be in the spirit of Hip-Hop and competition. Then again, remember how Drake reacted the last time a rapper blatantly called him out? It will be interesting to see if Aubrey responds somehow.

